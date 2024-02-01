iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Announces $0.24 Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2421 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.18. 8,288,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,656. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

