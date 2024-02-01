iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3101 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.24. 84,218,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,887,441. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

