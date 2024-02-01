iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.54. 1,875,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,770. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,461,000 after buying an additional 860,997 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

