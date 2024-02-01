iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Announces $0.24 Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2359 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,372,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,396. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

