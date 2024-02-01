iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USIG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,530,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,908. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,726.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 209,213 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.