iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ISTB)

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 391,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,231. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.