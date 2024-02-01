iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Plans Dividend of $0.13

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,146. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,701,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,972,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,690,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,964,000 after buying an additional 597,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,605,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

