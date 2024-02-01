iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.