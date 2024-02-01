iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.