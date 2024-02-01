iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declares Dividend of $0.15

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1486 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 91,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,050. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

