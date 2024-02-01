iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE remained flat at $23.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,488,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,108. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

