iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 233,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,898. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 565,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

