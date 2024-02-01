iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 233,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

