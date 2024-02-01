iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IBTK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.