iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTM)

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

