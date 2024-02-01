iShares MBS ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2968 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,983. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 214.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.