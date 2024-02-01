iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 5.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 550,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

