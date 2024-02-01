J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.73. 996,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,556. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,228.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

