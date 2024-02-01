JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 1.3 %

JBLU stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

