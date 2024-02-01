JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 404.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,337,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 998,451 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 807,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.