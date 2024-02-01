Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.3 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 77.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

