Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550-10.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.8 billion-$88.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.0 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,253. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,913,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

