Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.64 and traded as low as C$5.43. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 113,484 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEL shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEL

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.95 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.6098361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.