Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.59. Keppel shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 65,843 shares.

Keppel Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 41.18%.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

