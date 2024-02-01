Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.68. The stock had a trading volume of 754,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,940. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.