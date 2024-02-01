KickToken 24 Hour Volume Tops $88.56 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. KickToken has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $88.56 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.60 or 1.00029320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00181599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01715357 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

