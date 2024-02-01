Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,460. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

