KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $206,156.91 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016237 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,073.47 or 1.00003203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011114 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00180034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00690807 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $134,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.