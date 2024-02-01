KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. KOK has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $233,155.87 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.60 or 1.00029320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00181599 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00690807 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $134,289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

