Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 326.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 62,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,343. Koppers has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

