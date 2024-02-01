Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.01. 802,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.09.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $262,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

