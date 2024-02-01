Ledyard National Bank Acquires 16,081 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637,402 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

