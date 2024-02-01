Ledyard National Bank Acquires Shares of 344,236 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 344,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 1.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 430,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

