Ledyard National Bank Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.