Ledyard National Bank Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %
Chevron stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
