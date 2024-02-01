Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,724,000.

IQLT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 379,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,927. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

