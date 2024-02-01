Ledyard National Bank Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,077. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

