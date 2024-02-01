Ledyard National Bank Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

