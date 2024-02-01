Ledyard National Bank Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,354. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

