Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

