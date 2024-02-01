Ledyard National Bank Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.97. 31,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

