Ledyard National Bank Sells 444 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.15. 711,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,480. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

