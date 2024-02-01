Ledyard National Bank Sells 892 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

