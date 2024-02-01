LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE LC traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

