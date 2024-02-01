Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. 5,835,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 7,490,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LI

Li Auto Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Li Auto by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.