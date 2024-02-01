Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,931,658.68 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
LLYVK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 620,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.