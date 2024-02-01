Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,931,658.68 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 620,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

