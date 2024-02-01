Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Purchases $14,931,658.68 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVKGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
  • On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. 620,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,839 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

