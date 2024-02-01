Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of LIN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.38 and its 200-day moving average is $392.00. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN
Linde Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Linde
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.