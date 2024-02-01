Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s 9th Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.38 and its 200-day moving average is $392.00. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

