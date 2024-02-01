Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.72. 800,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

