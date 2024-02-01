Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Down 8.5%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 129,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 24,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Loncor Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.77 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

