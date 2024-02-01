Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 81598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

