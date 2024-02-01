M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

M.D.C. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.76. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

